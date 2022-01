Category: World Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 10:29 Hits: 1

When the COVID-19 pandemic ends, the world will need a new governance model that differs from its predecessors in several fundamental respects. In particular, while finance, economics, and business remain vitally important, they must serve society and nature – not the other way around.

