Category: World Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 11:24 Hits: 1

Although authoritarian governments have access to a dizzying array of modern surveillance techniques to monitor real and suspected opponents, protest movements continue to thrive in many countries. New research offers insight into why being watched can actually drive people to take to the streets.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/state-surveillance-can-strengthen-opposition-to-authoritarian-regimes-by-krzysztof-krakowski-2022-01