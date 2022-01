Category: World Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 18:44 Hits: 5

Coronavirus cases have hit global records. Some countries have tightened measures, while others are pushing to relax rules because of the omicron variant's perceived milder infections and high national vaccination rates.

