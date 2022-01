Category: World Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 19:29 Hits: 2

After missing out on the Ballon d'Or in November, Robert Lewandowski has been honored at FIFA's "The Best" awards. But despite the deserved accolades for his record-breaking performances, the Pole remains humble.

