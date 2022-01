Category: World Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 19:52 Hits: 3

KYIV (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of United States senators promised solidarity and weapons on a visit to Kyiv on Monday while warning Russian President Vladimir Putin against launching a new military offensive against Ukraine. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/01/18/us-senators-promise-solidarity-and-weapons-for-ukraine-in-warning-to-putin