Category: World Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 14:11 Hits: 4

Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the expulsion of Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic as a “decision to keep our borders strong” but reflects a decade-old policy.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2022/0117/What-Djokovic-deportation-says-about-Australia-s-border-policies?icid=rss