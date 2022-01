Category: World Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 03:40 Hits: 5

North Korea's missile launch is the latest in a series of tests conducted in less than two weeks. It comes just days after the US imposed new sanctions on the nuclear-armed country.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/north-korea-fires-suspected-ballistic-missile-in-fourth-test-this-month/a-60443253?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf