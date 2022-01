Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 January 2022 14:09 Hits: 1

Mali's former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who led the West African country from 2013 until he was ousted in a coup in 2020, died at the age of 76 in Bamako Sunday, his family said.

