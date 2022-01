Category: World Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 05:38 Hits: 5

Increasing inequalities are "are tearing our world apart," according to the anti-poverty charity. Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates are among the world's richest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/oxfam-10-richest-men-in-the-world-doubled-wealth-amid-covid-pandemic/a-60443448?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf