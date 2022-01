Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 January 2022 23:30 Hits: 1

Equatorial Guinea inflicted a first defeat in 36 games on Algeria on Sunday to leave the reigning champions in serious danger of a group-stage exit from the Africa Cup of Nations after an astonishing goalkeeping blunder cost the Ivory Coast victory against Sierra Leone.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20220116-equatorial-guinea-hand-algeria-shock-defeat-at-africa-cup-of-nations