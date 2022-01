Category: World Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 04:57 Hits: 5

The man who held four people hostage at a Texas synagogue was identified by US authorities as a British citizen Sunday while UK police later arrested two teens over an attack that President Joe Biden called an “act of terror.”

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20220117-two-teens-arrested-in-uk-in-connection-with-texas-hostage-taking