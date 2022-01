Category: World Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 07:42 Hits: 3

France's lower house on Sunday gave final approval to the government's latest measures to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, including a vaccine pass that will exclude unvaccinated people from restaurants, sports arenas and other venues. FRANCE 24 takes a look at some of the details of the contested new measures.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20220117-health-pass-becomes-vaccine-pass-details-of-france-s-tough-new-anti-pandemic-bill