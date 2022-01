Category: World Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 07:22 Hits: 5

THE phrase “lightning never strikes the same place twice” means that the same bad incident is unlikely to happen again. But is it factually true that lightning doesn’t hit the same spot again? Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/true-or-not/2022/01/17/quickcheck-is-it-true-that-lightning-never-strikes-the-same-place-twice