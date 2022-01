Category: World Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 07:30 Hits: 4

As more families pivot back to remote learning amid quarantines and school closures, reliable, consistent access to devices and home Internet remains elusive for many students who need them to keep up with their schoolwork. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2022/01/17/a-digital-divide-haunts-us-schools-adapting-to-virus-hurdles