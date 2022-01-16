The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Let's have a holiday weekend pro-vaxx meme-a-palooza!

Category: World Hits: 1

This series documents stories from the Herman Cain Awards subreddit, tracking the COVID mis- and disinformation on Facebook that is leading to so many deaths. I posted pro-vaxx memes last Sunday, and it seemed to be well received. It’s a nice break, right? So let’s do this every Sunday.

Let's have a holiday weekend pro-vaxx meme-a-palooza!

Yeah, pee jokes are going to feature heavily this week. How could they not? 

Let's have a holiday weekend pro-vaxx meme-a-palooza!

Let's have a holiday weekend pro-vaxx meme-a-palooza!

Let's have a holiday weekend pro-vaxx meme-a-palooza!

Certainly seems like a hobby that should be more popular. 

Let's have a holiday weekend pro-vaxx meme-a-palooza!

???????????????????????????????? My favorite this week! 

Let's have a holiday weekend pro-vaxx meme-a-palooza!

Let's have a holiday weekend pro-vaxx meme-a-palooza!

Let's have a holiday weekend pro-vaxx meme-a-palooza!

Let's have a holiday weekend pro-vaxx meme-a-palooza!

Let's have a holiday weekend pro-vaxx meme-a-palooza!

Let's have a holiday weekend pro-vaxx meme-a-palooza!

Let's have a holiday weekend pro-vaxx meme-a-palooza!

Let's have a holiday weekend pro-vaxx meme-a-palooza!

Let's have a holiday weekend pro-vaxx meme-a-palooza!

Let's have a holiday weekend pro-vaxx meme-a-palooza!

Let's have a holiday weekend pro-vaxx meme-a-palooza!

Enjoy the rest of your holiday weekend! 

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1583673

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version