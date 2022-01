Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 January 2022 13:45 Hits: 4

In the case of Novak Djokovic, the final decision has been made: The Australian Open will take place without the Serbian. This entire saga has had many losers, writes DW's Andreas Sten-Ziemons.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-deserved-defeat-for-novak-djokovic/a-60440732?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf