Published on Sunday, 16 January 2022

Saxony's dentists are sounding the alarm: They fear that many clinics will close when compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 becomes mandatory for health professionals in mid-March. Why is that?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-will-the-vaccine-mandate-deal-a-blow-to-medical-care-in-germany-s-saxony/a-60428694?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf