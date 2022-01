Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 January 2022 10:33 Hits: 0

The man who died after holding four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in what President Joe Biden called an "act of terror" was identified by the FBI on Sunday as a 44-year-old British citizen named Malik Faisal Akram.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20220116-all-four-hostages-freed-in-texas-synagogue-standoff-and-suspected-captor-is-dead