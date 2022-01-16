The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Valérie Pécresse: 'The Bulldozer' conservative who vows to restore French pride

Valérie Pécresse: 'The Bulldozer' conservative who vows to restore French pride On more than one occasion, Valérie Pécresse, the presidential candidate for the conservative Les Républicains (LR) party, has confidently declared she will become “France’s first female president”. While she personally describes herself as “one-third Thatcher and two-thirds Merkel”, her entourage likens her to a “bulldozer” or a “a dog with a bone” who is about to give incumbent President Emmanuel Macron a good run for his money in the upcoming elections. 

