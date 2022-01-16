Valérie Pécresse: 'The Bulldozer' conservative who vows to restore French pride

Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 January 2022 10:59 Hits: 0

On more than one occasion, Valérie Pécresse, the presidential candidate for the conservative Les Républicains (LR) party, has confidently declared she will become “France’s first female president”. While she personally describes herself as “one-third Thatcher and two-thirds Merkel”, her entourage likens her to a “bulldozer” or a “a dog with a bone” who is about to give incumbent President Emmanuel Macron a good run for his money in the upcoming elections.

