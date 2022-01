Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 January 2022 14:19 Hits: 4

At least 21 people died in a shipwreck on December 15 when a boat full of Indonesian migrants trying to reach Malaysia capsized. The shipwreck took place on a commonly used migration route between Indonesia and Malaysia used by many migrant workers.

