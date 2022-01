Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 January 2022 16:37 Hits: 7

Proposals to extend Paris Metro Line 1 are meeting fierce pushback from a local environmental collective, which says the project would destroy part of the capital’s Vincennes forest and permanently destroy biodiversity in the area.

