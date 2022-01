Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 January 2022 14:20 Hits: 5

KUALA LUMPUR: Individuals who wish to fly drones to record Thaipusam celebrations this Tuesday (Jan 18) are required to obtain permits from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), Bukit Aman internal security and public order department director Datuk Hazani Ghazali said. Read full story

