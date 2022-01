Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 January 2022 14:32 Hits: 6

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has given his commitment to assist Rohana Abdullah, who was abandoned as a two-month-old baby at a kindergarten 22 years ago after her Indonesian mother returned to her country. Read full story

