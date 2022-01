Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 January 2022 15:37 Hits: 5

BUTTERWORTH: A 28-year-old man was killed in an accident at KM4.3 of the Penang Bridge in early Sunday (Jan 16). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/01/16/driver-of-4wd-vehicle-killed-in-early-sunday-jan-16-crash-on-penang-bridge