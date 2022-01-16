Let us rejoice today with music honoring and celebrating the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 January 2022 14:00 Hits: 6

The words, works, and activism of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr., born on Jan. 15, 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia, have lived on despite his assassination on April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Though he is now honored with a federal holiday on the third Monday of January (which took a decades-long struggle to achieve), his life and legacy is still being explored and debated by historians and activists. For many of us around the globe, the holiday has become a day of service in his name, and is gearing up to focus on voting rights this year.

Last year, I discussed his love of Black music, posting musical tributes to his life and work, which I am continuing here for today’s Black Music Sunday. Join me in celebrating Dr. King—today, tomorrow, and every day.

Oliver Nelson, a saxophonist, clarinetist, composer, arranger, and bandleader, was born in the same era as Dr. King, in 1932. His life was cut short when he died at the age of 43 from a heart attack.

Mr. Nelson, who had achieved major credit as a jazz saxophonist with several groups, including those of Duke Ellington and Count Basie, had written the scores for several films, among them “Death of a Gunfighter” and “Skullduggery,” and had composed music for a number of television programs, ‘among them “Ironside,” “It ‘Takes a Thief,” “The Name of the Game,” “Night Gallery” and I“The Six‐Million Dollar Man.” Oliver Edward Nelson was born in St. Louis on June 4, 1932, and was a professional musician before he had finished grade school. He played the piano at 5 and the saxophone before he was 10. His serious compositions included a woodwind quintet in 1960, a song cycle for contralto and piano in 1961, “Dirge for ‘Chamber Orchestra,” 1962, and “Soundpiece for String Quartet and Contralto,” in 1963.

Only one year after MLK’s assassination, Nelson released his epic jazz tribute to Dr. King, “Black, Brown, and Beautiful.”

Oliver Nelson's liner notes from the 1969 release, "Black, Brown and Beautiful", a tribute to MLK, resonate heavily today, more than ever perhaps. #MLK2019#MLKDay19pic.twitter.com/UDXMlQRk6v January 22, 2019

From the liner notes:

MARTIN WAS A MAN, A REAL MAN was intended to be for Male Voice and Orchestra. I envisaged a Black Voice of the Paul Robeson or William Warfield variety but somehow I couldn’t find a lyricist in time, so the vocal line is played rather than sung. The piece is derived from the intervals C, F, A, C, which are identical with the note steps used when Taps are played. This is my final salute to a Great Man, a Great American.

Another jazz composer from Dr. King’s era was Cal Massey, born in Philadelphia in 1927. Though he was a trumpet player, he is mostly known for his compositions. In 1969, along with Archie Shepp, Massey traveled to Algeria to the Pan African Cultural Festival, where he met Eldridge Cleaver, Minister of Information in Exile of the Black Panther Party. Cleaver commissioned Massey to write a Black Liberation Movement Suite, dedicated to Black leaders, including Malcolm X, Huey P. Newton, Eldridge Cleaver, Marcus Garvey, and Dr. King.

Movement 5: The Peaceful Warrior (For Martin Luther King Jr.) is a composition dedicated to the most profound spiritual leader in American History, whose combination of liberation theology and militant pacifism was born out of Gandhi's own struggle, and inspired the world in turn.

“The Peaceful Warrior” is a duet between Shepp on tenor sax and Massey on electric keyboard, evoking a hauntingly spiritual feeling.

International affairs and history scholar Fidan Baycora, writing for Historic America, recently reviewed the history of the MLK Jr. Day celebration that many younger folks may now take for granted in “The Decades Long Battle for Martin Luther King Jr. Day”:

She goes on to point out that It took until the year 2000 for all 50 states to officially recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and that there are still areas of resistance. Given the current right-wing supremacist actions to suppress the teaching of history and civil rights, we should expect that there will be actions targeted toward erasing what it took so many years to achieve.

The Grio has this short video synopsis of the struggle for a federal holiday.

While most people who know the history of Stevie Wonder’s role in achieving the holiday for Dr. King, rarely do I see mention of poet Gil Scott-Heron.

How Gil Scott-Heron and Stevie Wonder set up Martin Luther King Day https://t.co/m6QQ9GdRNw January 18, 2021

Here is an excerpt from the memoir Heron wrote, published in The Guardian:

Yeah, this piece of legislation to make King's birthday into a national holiday looked like a long shot, especially with it being raised just after America had elected Ronald Reagan, who would be inaugurated at the other end of the Mall in five days. But if our community was to make valuable contributions, then those who made them had to be recognised as offering something of value. Why would the next one of us feel that he or she should make the effort, marshal the strength and somehow fortify him or herself against the opposition that always seemed stronger, if even a man who won the Nobel peace prize was ignored where those efforts for peace had done the most good? All holidays should not be set aside for generals. To have the country honour men for doing what they did at a time when difficult personal decisions made their actions worthwhile for the overall good meant the same thing for all citizens. That had been both the point and the ultimate disappointment of what had once been called "the civil rights movement".

In 1986, efforts were made to reach younger audiences with music about Dr. King and the national holiday by bringing together popular artists like El DeBarge, Fat Boys, Full Force, Grandmaster Melle Mel, J.T. Taylor, Kurtis Blow, Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam, Menudo, New Edition, Run-DMC, Stacy Lattisaw, Stephanie Mills, Teena Marie, Whodini, and Whitney Houston in a “King Dream Chorus and Holiday Crew” video produced by Phillip Jones and Kurtis Blow for VH1 Soul.

One thing people may not be aware of is that Prince donated the $90,000 needed to make the video.

Prince's generosity was felt by a lot of artists before his untimely passing earlier this year, and pioneer rap legend Kurtis Blow spoke to VladTV about the late singer's generous gift to him.Kurtis explained that he was asked by Martin Luther King Jr.'s son to write a song about his father, which he later titled "King Holiday," and it featured a host of up and coming artists like Whitney Houston, Run DMC, and more. While the song was a "We Are The World" for a younger generation, Kurtis revealed that he didn't have the money to do the video, and Prince stepped in to help. The Harlem rapper told VladTV that Prince gave him $90,000 to do the video, and Kurtis pointed out that he wasn't even on the song.

In 1992, I can remember walking through Harlem in New York City, and every store and boombox was blasting a tune which sampled Dr. King’s “I have a dream” speech by a group called Moodswings on their album Moodfood. DJs at dance clubs played it over and over.

I thought this was an interesting comment from Walter P under the video on You Tube:

I first heard this tune at 3am on the dance floor of Tracks nightclub in DC in 1991. As it played out everyone seemed to sway in time to the music. When the MLK speech began, the entire crowd, maybe 2,000 people, came to a virtual standstill, in rapt attention, hanging on every word. When Dr. King finished with "Free at last..." the entire place erupted into cheers that you could hear outside the building. It was an awesome magical moment in time, and I'm glad I was there to participate. Fast-forward to Common’s 2006 “A Dream” featuring Will.i.am, from the hip hop film score for the movie Freedom Writers. YouTube Video

The Freedom Writers Foundation continues the work documented in the film.

I’d like to close with this 2019 India Arie tribute, which is not just about Dr. King and opens with these lyrics:

What if Martin didn't stand up What if Rosa didn't sit down What if Malcolm didn't man up Where would we be now What if Marley didn't get up, stand up What if Dubois didn't come to advance us And Mandela didn't come to teach us Where would we be now We are the ones we've been waitin' for We can change the world We can change the world

Here’s hoping you will all be pushing for voting rights during tomorrow’s holiday, and in the days ahead. Let the music carry us forward as we fight on. Join me in the comments section below for more music, and I look forward to listening to your selections.

