Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 January 2022 08:41 Hits: 6

A language law came into force in Ukraine on January 16 that requires all national print media to be published in the country’s official language, Ukrainian, in a bid to push back against the use of the Russian language in the public sphere.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-language-law-russian/31656441.html