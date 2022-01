Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 January 2022 08:29 Hits: 9

Communication with the Pacific island is still spotty after a massive volcanic eruption spewed ash into the atmosphere and triggered a tsunami that flooded coastlines from Japan to the United States

