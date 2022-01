Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 January 2022 07:29 Hits: 5

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines is buying 32 S-70i Black Hawk helicopters from Poland-based Sikorsky Aircraft subsidiary PZL Mielec to beef up its existing fleet of 12, the country's defence chief said on Sunday, as it seeks to boost its disaster response capabilities. Read full story

