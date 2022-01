Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 January 2022 07:35 Hits: 3

KOTA BARU: The federal government has channeled RM400mil in petroleum payments to the Kelantan government for 2020 and 2021, says Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/01/16/rm400mil-in-petroleum-payments-made-to-k039tan-in-2020-2021-says-tengku-zafrul