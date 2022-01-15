Carl Nassib makes history as the first openly gay player to take the field in an NFL playoff game

Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 January 2022 21:30 Hits: 0

The NFL met a big milestone in Saturday’s wildcard game, thanks to Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib. Nassib is the first openly gay player to appear in an NFL playoff game.

The game went down to the wire, with the Cincinnati Bengals holding off a late Raiders drive to win the game 26-19.It was the Bengals’ first playoff win in 31 years.

Until Nassib, no openly gay player had ever played a down in an NFL regular season game. At least 15 players came out after their NFL careers had ended; defensive end Michael Sam came out in 2014, after completing his college football career at Mizzou. While he was drafted in the 7th round by the St. Louis Rams and was on the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad, Sam never played in a regular season game. He did become the first openly gay player to appear in a game in the Canadian Football League.

So while he’s not the first gay NFL player, last June, Nassib, 28, became the first to come out while still active in the league. He did so via a post on Instagram.

“What’s up people,” the Penn State grad said. “I’m at my house in West Chester Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.”