COVID-19 protocols are a bad joke at many businesses, this week in the war on workers

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, essential workers were widely dubbed “heroes.” That didn’t mean they were treated well or protected with adequate safety measures, but people were talking about their contributions. Since then, company after company has rolled back already inadequate safety measures and benefits.

Walmart already slashed the paid time off it gave workers with COVID-19, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s gift to employers of an isolation period reduced from 10 days to five. Then Walgreens and CVS followed suit.

Workers at a Washington, D.C., Trader Joe's say their managers have told them not to enforce a District mask mandate. Workers at Red Lobster restaurants say they've been pressured to work while they're sick with no paid sick leave, managers writing them up for absences, and “threats,” Judd Legum reports. The lives and safety of workers are treated with callous disregard—and management is basically hoping that customers who would rather not get sick don’t notice how their own health is being put at risk.

● The Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association came close to striking this week before reaching a tentative deal with Vail Resorts at the last minute.

● As omicron rages, teachers and students fight for safety measures in Chicago and elsewhere, Barbara Madeloni writes.

● Right after the National Labor Relations Board set a union representation election date for tech workers at The New York Times, the newspaper’s management did this:

The @nytimes just announced they will honor Juneteenth, Veterans Day, and Indigenous Peoples' Day for non-union employees only. This is a new low in union busting designed to scare our @NYTGuildTech colleagues before they vote in their election. We will fight it, and we'll win. January 14, 2022

● In other publication-with-New-York-in-the-name news:

Thanks to everyone who supported us today and for the duration of our 2.5 years of negotiation. We have finally (finally!!!!!!) reached an agreement in principle with management. More to come soon, but for now we are so incredibly proud of and grateful for our incredible members. January 13, 2022

● This is why Starbucks was so freaked out about the first three stores where workers organized:

INBOX: Starbucks workers at 3 more Buffalo stores will begin their union election on Jan 31. Ballot count on Feb 23. To date, @SBWorkersUnited have won 2/3 elections Movement is spreading like wildfire with Starbucks elections coming in NJ, NY, AZ, OH, OR, CO, TN, WA, MA, IL January 14, 2022

●

Breaking: In a big win for labor, workers at the Art Institute of Chicago have voted in favor of unionizing, joining the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. The vote was 142 for unionizing and 44 against. January 11, 2022

