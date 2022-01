Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 January 2022 12:46 Hits: 2

Forces sent to help quell an outbreak of violence in Kazakhstan have returned to Russia. A Moscow-led alliance of six former Soviet states were sent after a request from the Kazakh president.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russian-troops-return-after-deployment-in-kazakhstan/a-60434096?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf