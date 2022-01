Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 January 2022 17:58 Hits: 6

Pandemic-enforced absentees, impressive Borussia Dortmund wins and the prospect of a brave Cologne side rekindled faint hopes of a Bundesliga title race. But it will take more than that to stop Bayern Munich.

