Saturday, 15 January 2022

The United States on Friday accused Russia of sending saboteurs trained in explosives to stage a pretext to invade Ukraine, where government websites were knocked out in a cyberattack linked to Moscow.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220115-us-says-russia-is-planning-sabotage-to-justify-invasion-of-ukraine