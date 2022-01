Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 January 2022 11:26 Hits: 2

An underwater volcano in the South Pacific erupted Saturday with a stunning blast, sending tsunami waves onto nearby Tonga and to the north in Japan, with warnings of dangerous ocean surges issued as far away as the US West Coast.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20220115-tongans-flee-tsunami-as-volcanic-eruption-triggers-warnings-across-south-pacific