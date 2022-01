Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 January 2022 12:08 Hits: 2

France's former justice minister Christiane Taubira on Saturday launched her bid to unify the floundering French left and challenge President Emmanuel Macron inĀ April presidential elections, but she faces a slew of competing candidates reluctant to cede the limelight.

