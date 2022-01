Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 January 2022 13:41 Hits: 7

Nearly a year after a military junta took power in Myanmar, the country’s rebels have a new tool in their hands. Photos posted on social media in early December show them armed with 3D-printed guns, a cheaper way to reinforce their arsenals and train new fighters.

