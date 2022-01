Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 January 2022 15:17 Hits: 8

Nigeria showed why they are one of the favourites to win the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations as they played a confident attacking game to thump Sudan 3-1 on Saturday – giving themselves an early ticket to the knockout rounds.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20220115-live-mighty-nigeria-hope-to-capitalise-on-opening-victory-against-sudan