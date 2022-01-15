The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

MI5 warning about influence efforts of British-Chinese lawyer marks changed tone

MI5 warning about influence efforts of British-Chinese lawyer marks changed tone She has rubbed shoulders with Britain’s political elite – including former prime ministers Theresa May and David Cameron, former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and former London Mayor Ken Livingstone. But Christine Lee has been persona non grata since Thursday, when the MI5 counter-intelligence agency issued a rare warning accusing the British-Chinese lawyer of engaging in political activities in Parliament on behalf of Beijing and the Chinese Communist Party.

