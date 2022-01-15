Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 January 2022 19:27 Hits: 7

In Kazakhstan, calm has returned after the bloody repression of peaceful protests on January 5 and 6 which broke into riots. Now that the toll of victims is up to 225 according to the latest official statistics, two versions confront each other. The authorities of the country speak of an ‘anti-terrorist’ operation while defenders of human rights denounce arbitrary arrests and total opacity on the part of the government.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20220115-in-kazakhstan-opacity-around-civilian-casualties-and-arrests-of-activists