Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 January 2022 15:31 Hits: 5

ALMATY (Reuters) -The bodies of 225 people killed in unrest in Kazakhstan last week, including 19 members of the security forces, were delivered to morgues throughout the country, the prosecutor general's office said on Saturday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/01/15/kazakhstan-says-225-bodies-delivered-to-morgues-during-unrest