Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 January 2022 16:24 Hits: 7

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Hundreds of Hondurans and Nicaraguans on Saturday congregated in the northern Honduran city of San Pedro Sula and began to march towards the United States, television images showed, the first such caravan to be formed this year in Central America. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/01/16/hundreds-of-us-bound-migrants-set-off-in-honduras-in-first-caravan-of-2022