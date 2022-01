Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 January 2022 18:15 Hits: 7

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Powerful Lebanese groups Hezbollah and Amal said on Saturday they would end a boycott of cabinet sessions, opening the way for ministers to meet after a three-month gap that has seen the economic crisis deepen and currency collapse further. Read full story

