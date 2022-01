Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 January 2022 20:26 Hits: 7

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's opposition Labour Party has opened up its biggest lead over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's governing Conservatives since 2013 after an outcry over revelations of social gatherings at Downing Street during COVID-19 lockdowns, an opinion poll showed. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/01/16/uk039s-labour-has-biggest-lead-over-johnson039s-party-since-2013-poll