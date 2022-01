Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 January 2022 03:55 Hits: 1

Global vaccine-sharing programme COVAX has reached the milestone of shipping one billion doses to 144 countries.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/1/15/update-4-u-s-cdc-urges-americans-to-wear-most-protective-mask-you-can