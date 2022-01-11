Guantánamo 2.0: Former Prisoner Mansoor Adayfi Says Injustice Continues Even After Release

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 13:48 Hits: 4

Former Guantánamo Bay detainee Mansoor Adayfi was imprisoned for 14 years without charge before being released in 2016 to Serbia. Adayfi says those released from Guantánamo become “stateless men” who experience a brutal legal limbo even after being cleared of all charges, often released to countries where they have no history or connection with their families. Even exonerated former detainees of Guantánamo “live in the stigma of Guantánamo, viewed by the hosting countries as terrorists, as killers,” says Adayfi. He joins advocates everywhere in calling for President Biden to shut the prison down.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/1/11/guantanamo_bay_20_anniversary_mansoor_adayfi