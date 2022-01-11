The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Guantánamo 2.0: Former Prisoner Mansoor Adayfi Says Injustice Continues Even After Release

Category: World Hits: 4

Seg3 adayfi split

Former Guantánamo Bay detainee Mansoor Adayfi was imprisoned for 14 years without charge before being released in 2016 to Serbia. Adayfi says those released from Guantánamo become “stateless men” who experience a brutal legal limbo even after being cleared of all charges, often released to countries where they have no history or connection with their families. Even exonerated former detainees of Guantánamo “live in the stigma of Guantánamo, viewed by the hosting countries as terrorists, as killers,” says Adayfi. He joins advocates everywhere in calling for President Biden to shut the prison down.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/1/11/guantanamo_bay_20_anniversary_mansoor_adayfi

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version