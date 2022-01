Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 January 2022 19:49 Hits: 5

Paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey was the middle son of world-renowned anthropologists Louis and Mary Leakey. He helped uncover evidence to prove humankind evolved in Africa.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/richard-leakey-fossil-hunter-who-helped-prove-humans-evolved-in-africa-dies-at-77/a-60313340?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf