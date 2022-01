Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 January 2022 09:11 Hits: 4

A consortium plans to transform the French overseas territory Reunion Island into one of the world's digital hubs. That could help bring down local unemployment.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/will-reunion-island-become-the-world-s-sixth-digital-hub/a-60338197?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf