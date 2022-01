Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 January 2022 16:13 Hits: 5

As Novak Djokovic fights deportation from Australia, he has found support from Serbia's president and some parts of the country's media. But support for the tennis star is far from universal — in the Balkans and beyond.

