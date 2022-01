Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 January 2022 19:20 Hits: 4

For the first time in the country's history, Germany has appointed a commissioner for the acceptance of sexual and gender diversity. Green Party lawmaker Sven Lehmann will oversee a LGBTQ+ national action plan.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/lgbtq-rights-germany-appoints-first-commissioner-for-queer-affairs/a-60351173?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf